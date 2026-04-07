Connor scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, in Monday's 6-2 victory over Seattle.

The veteran winger delivered his second straight multi-goal performance as he surged toward the finish line on a disappointing season for the Jets. Connor sits two tallies short of his third career 40-goal campaign and one point shy of his third 90-point season, and over the last 14 contests, he's racked up 10 goals and 18 points.