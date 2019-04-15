Jets' Kyle Connor: Lights lamp twice in victory
Connor scored two goals on five shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3 of their first-round series.
He has three points in the series so far, two of which have come on the power play, where he scored one of his goals Sunday. Connor has 13 points in 20 postseason appearances in his career, and he'll be counted on to produce as the Jets will look to even the series in Tuesday's Game 4.
