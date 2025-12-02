Connor scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

Connor found the back of the net midway through the second period to cut Winnipeg's deficit to two goals. With the twine finder, Connor is up to 13 goals, 30 points and 84 shots on goal through 25 games this season. The 28-year-old winger became the 18th player in the league to reach the 30-point mark this season, proving that he can maintain an elite scoring level after his 97-point outburst a year ago. Despite the Jets losing five of their last six games without Connor Hellebuyck (knee) in net, Connor has six points in that stretch and should continue to remain a high-level option in all fantasy formats as long as he and the other half of his dynamic duo, Mark Scheifele, can stay healthy.