Jets' Kyle Connor: Lights up Wings
Connor scored a goal and two assists while adding three shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
The 22-year-old now has a point in four straight games, a huge turnaround from the 10-game scoreless drought he was mired in through the end of December and into the first game of 2019. Connor has 17 goals and 37 points through 45 contests, putting him well on pace to top the 57 points he put together last year in his first full NHL campaign.
