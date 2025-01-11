Connor notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Connor has now gone five games without a multi-point effort, and this was his first power-play point in that span. The 28-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 31 helpers, 19 power-play points, 142 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 43 appearances. Connor is as good as he's ever been while seeing steady top-line usage, so he should be able to play at or near this level over the second half of the campaign.