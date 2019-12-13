Play

Jets' Kyle Connor: Lone bright spot in bad loss

Connor scored two goals on eight shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Connor capitalized on facing the worst team in the league, even as the rest of his teammates submitted a clunker. The 23-year-old winger has been on a roll of late, totaling three goals and eight points in his last five games while notching at least one point in each.

