Connor scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Connor got Winnipeg on the board 14:48 into the third period, sneaking a backhander around Samuel Ersson to cut the Flyers' lead to 4-1. The goal snapped a five-game scoring drought for Connor, who now has just two goals in seven contests since returning from a 16-game stint on IR. Overall, the 27-year-old winger is up to 19 goals and 30 points through 33 games this season.