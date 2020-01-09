Jets' Kyle Connor: Manages assist in shootout win

Connor collected an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Connor found Mark Scheifele for the Jets' third goal of the game. The winger has been on fire with seven goals and four helpers in his last nine games. Connor has 42 points (21 goals and assists each) in 44 outings this season. He's added 150 shots on goal, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating in what's shaping up to be a career year.