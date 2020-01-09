Jets' Kyle Connor: Manages assist in shootout win
Connor collected an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Connor found Mark Scheifele for the Jets' third goal of the game. The winger has been on fire with seven goals and four helpers in his last nine games. Connor has 42 points (21 goals and assists each) in 44 outings this season. He's added 150 shots on goal, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating in what's shaping up to be a career year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.