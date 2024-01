Connor scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

This was Connor's first game back in 16 games after being activated off injured reserve (knee) and he celebrated in style. Known for scoring goals, Connor could not light the lamp against Ilya Sorokin but it wasn't for a lack of trying. He led all Jets with six shots on goal and was finally rewarded when he put away the game on an empty net.