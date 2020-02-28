Jets' Kyle Connor: Matches 2018-19 point total

Connor scored a goal and an assist with five shots in a 3-0 win over Washington on Thursday. He also tied for the team high with a plus-3 rating.

Connor scored career goal No. 99 just over seven minutes into the third period, then fed Mark Scheifele for an empty-net goal later in the frame to seal the win. The performance gave Connor 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) in 66 games this season, matching his point total from the entire 2018-19 campaign.