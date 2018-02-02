Connor scored for the second straight game and had an assist in Thursday's overtime loss to Vegas.

Connor is currently skating on the fourth line, but he may have earned his way back to the top line with an impressive performance in which he sent the game to overtime with a late third-period snipe. The young forward is now up to 17 goals in 46 games and is putting his name on the map. Even if he sticks in a bottom-role, Connor's natural talent and power-play gig make him worth owning in many fantasy formats.