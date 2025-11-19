Connor recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Connor made his presence felt in the early stages of the second and third periods, assisting Josh Morrissey's goal in the second frame and later adding one of his own at the 2:45 mark of the third with a wrister. Connor, who extended his point streak to five games with this two-point effort, is up to nine points (five goals, four helpers) in eight November outings.