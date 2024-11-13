Connor scored two goals and added one assist in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

He fired seven shots and finished plus-4. After starting the season on a 12-game, 19-point scoring streak (nine goals, 10 assist), Connor hadn't picked up a point in three games and had gone five games without a goal. Now with 11 goals, Connor sits in a tie with several players for second in the NHL, just one behind league leader Cole Caufield (12). With 62 shots in 16 games, Connor is on track to fire the puck on net 317 times, a total he delivered in 2021-22 when he sniped 47 goals.