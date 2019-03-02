Jets' Kyle Connor: Nets equalizing goal
Connor's 25th goal of the game tied the game late in the second period, and the Jets went on to win 5-3 over the Predators on Friday.
Connor has been bumped down to the second line in recent contests, but it hasn't slowed him down as he's pieced together a five-game point streak. Over that span, he has three goals and three assists, as well as 14 shots on goal. Friday's goal gave him 50 points for a second consecutive season, and he's now just seven points back of his career high.
