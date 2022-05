Connor scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Connor was excellent at the end of the season, picking up six goals and five assists in his last 10 games. The 25-year-old winger enjoyed a career year in all the major scoring categories -- he had 47 goals and 46 assists for 93 points with 317 shots on net. The Michigan native added a minus-3 rating and earned 28 of his points on the power play.