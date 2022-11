Connor scored the winner and registered an assist in a 3-2 overtime victory Thursday versus Montreal.

Connor was the Jets' best forward in 2021-22, providing 47 goals and 93 points in 79 games, but he got off to a slow start this season. He had just a goal and four points in nine games and was held off the scoresheet in his last two games going into Thursday's contest. Connor's early slump shouldn't get in the way of him having a great campaign.