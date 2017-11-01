Connor opened the scoring and fired five shots on goal in Tuesday's win over the Wild.

It remains a puzzle as to why the 20-year-old didn't start the season with the big club. Connor has impressed on the top line and managed two goals and five points in six games since his call-up. The skill is there for him to be a very impactful fantasy player, so take a look if he's available. Connor is skating on the top power-play unit and playing with Mark Scheiefele and Blake Wheeler, so look for the production to continue.