Jets' Kyle Connor: NHL rookie goal leader adds another
Connor scored his 31st goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago.
The goal stood as the the game winner. And it solidifies Connor as the NHL's top rookie goal scorer. Remarkably, it might not be enough to earn him a nomination for the Calder Trophy given the abundance of excellent rookies this season. Connor will likely compete Clayton Keller and Yanni Gourde for the third nomination behind Mathew Barzal and Brock Boeser.
More News
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Three-point performance Tuesday•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Fills stat sheet versus Predators•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Pots both tallies in 2-1 OT win•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Tallies two goals•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Pots goal against Predators•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Continues heater against Blues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...