Connor scored his 31st goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

The goal stood as the the game winner. And it solidifies Connor as the NHL's top rookie goal scorer. Remarkably, it might not be enough to earn him a nomination for the Calder Trophy given the abundance of excellent rookies this season. Connor will likely compete Clayton Keller and Yanni Gourde for the third nomination behind Mathew Barzal and Brock Boeser.