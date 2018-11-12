Jets' Kyle Connor: Notches helper against New Jersey
Connor snagged an assist in Sunday's win versus the Devils.
Despite being bounced from his first-line assignment, Connor has continued to produce, as he has four points in his previous six outings. During his hot streak, the winger is putting plenty of pucks on net, as he has 14 shots in those half dozen contests. On the year, the Michigan native is logging 18:47 of ice time per game -- including 3:05 with the man advantage -- and should continue to see big minutes throughout the year regardless of what role he is filling.
