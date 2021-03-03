Connor scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Connor's second-period tally ended up standing as the game-winner Tuesday. The 24-year-old winger has found twine 11 times in 22 contests, to go with 11 helpers, 70 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. Six of his goals have come on the power play, where he sees top-unit usage. Connor isn't likely to slow down on offense -- he's a reliable fantasy option, as his longest point drought this year is only three games.