Jets' Kyle Connor: Notches two helpers
Connor dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.
Connor now has four goals and three assists in seven games, and he's been trigger-happy with 24 shots on net as well. The 21-year-old has seen an uptick in ice time this season, too, as he's logging 19:12 thus far.
