Connor tallied a goal, registered a power-play assist, took two shots on net and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-1 win against New Jersey.

Connor had an all-around performance Friday with a secondary helper on a power-play goal before finding the back of the net himself with less than six minutes left in the third period. The 28-year-old left winger has 33 goals, 47 assists and 210 shots on goal in 64 appearances this season. Connor has been one of the league's best forwards this season and currently ranks fourth in points with 80 tallies. He has 13 points over his last nine games and a four-game point streak. The left-winger's career high of 93 points is well within reach for Connor if he can remain above his point-per-game pace. Connor holds elite value in fantasy down the stretch as the Jets try to secure the top spot in the Central Division.