Connor recorded a goal, an assist and three shots during Friday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The rookie has now marked the scoresheet in three consecutive games and is up to 12 goals, 23 points and 89 shots through 33 contests for the campaign. Connor will definitely miss skating with Mark Scheifele (upper body) in all situations, but the new-look line of Patrik Laine, Blake Wheeler and Connor still has plenty of offensive upside.