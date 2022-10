Connor has only one goal and four points in eight games this season.

Connor had an outstanding 2021-22 season with 47 goals and 93 points in 78 games, but this season has been a struggle for the Winnipeg winger. He has 30 shots on goal which is close to on par with last season's 317 shots in 79 games. Look for Connor to start breaking loose soon, as he is too good a player to be floundering offensively.