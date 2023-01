Connor netted a goal in Winnipeg's 5-3 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Connor's marker came at 6:14 of the first period and increased the Jets' lead to 2-0. The 26-year-old is on a four-game point streak, and he's only been held off the scoresheet once over his last 14 contests. Connor has 24 goals and 57 points in 48 games this season.