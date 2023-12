Connor (knee) skated in a non-contact jersey at practice Saturday, according to John Lu of TSN.

Connor was expected to miss 6-8 weeks after he was injured 20 days ago versus Anaheim on Dec. 10. The talented Connor seems to be ahead of schedule and it's beginning to look like six weeks is likely, barring any setbacks. Connor had 21 points in his last 17 games before getting hurt, and had 17 goals and 28 points in 26 games.