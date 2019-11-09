Jets' Kyle Connor: One of each Friday
Connor scored a goal and dished an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Connor's third-period tally was a masterpiece individual effort, as he took the puck away from Tyler Myers and used his speed on the breakaway before beating Thatcher Demko. Connor also had the primary assist on Mark Scheifele's go-ahead goal in the second period. The winger is up to six tallies and 13 points in 17 outings this year, and he's produced multiple points in three of the last four games. Keep rolling Connor into fantasy lineups with confidence.
