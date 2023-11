Connor scored a goal and an assist on one shot in the Jets' 5-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Connor scored the game-winning goal in the second period, sniping a shot past Karel Vejmelka. The American forward also picked up a helper on Josh Morrissey's goal. Connor now sits atop of the league with 14 goals and has been red-hot in November, posting 15 points in eight games. On the season, Connor has 14 goals and 22 points in 17 games.