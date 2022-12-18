Connor scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Connor and the Jets' second line was the most effective forward group in the game. He opened the scoring just 2:51 into the game, and he also assisted on a Sam Gagner goal in the third period. Connor has five goals and eight helpers during his eight-game point streak, and he's up to 13 tallies, 34 points (13 on the power play), 108 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 30 contests overall.