Connor scored a goal on six shots, added a power-play assist and logged two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Connor tied the game at 1-1 in the second period and helped out on an Alex Iafallo marker in the third. This was just the second multi-point effort of the season for Connor. The 26-year-old is up to six goals, three assists, 43 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 10 appearances while skating in a top-line role. Three of his nine points have come with the man advantage.