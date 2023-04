Connor scored a goal on five shots, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Connor broke a 0-0 tie with a goal just 1:24 into the second period. The 26-year-old had four goals and three assists over the last 10 games of the regular season, but he's capable of producing at a better rate. He had 32 tallies and 49 helpers in 82 contests, narrowly missing his third campaign with a point-per-game pace.