Connor notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Connor's goal-scoring pace has dipped, as he has just one goal and two helpers over his last five contests. The winger also blocked multiple shots for the first time in a regular-season game since Dec. 20 of last year. This season, he's been a steady scorer on the Jets' top line as usual, racking up 14 tallies, nine helpers, nine power-play points, 82 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating through 20 appearances.