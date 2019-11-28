Jets' Kyle Connor: Picks up two points in win
Connor scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Connor also had three shots on goal, a plus-4 rating and 12 PIM stemming from a late-game kerfuffle with Brenden Dillon. With the two-point effort, Connor reached the 20-point mark in his 25th game of the season. The winger has added 69 shots on goal and 16 PIM, although most of the latter category came in Wednesday's game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.