Jets' Kyle Connor: Picks up two points in win

Connor scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Connor also had three shots on goal, a plus-4 rating and 12 PIM stemming from a late-game kerfuffle with Brenden Dillon. With the two-point effort, Connor reached the 20-point mark in his 25th game of the season. The winger has added 69 shots on goal and 16 PIM, although most of the latter category came in Wednesday's game.