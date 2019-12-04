Jets' Kyle Connor: Plays pivotal offensive role
Connor scored the game-winning goal and had two assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars. He also had four shots with two PIM and a plus-3 rating.
Connor scored eight minutes into the second period to put the Jets up 2-0 and his goal proved to be the winner. He later drew the primary assists on goals by Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele to help the Jets put the game out of the reach. The 22-year-old now has 11 goals and 24 points through 28 games.
