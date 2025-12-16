Connor tallied an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

With the primary helper on Neal Pionk's goal in the second period, Connor raised his streak with a point to nine consecutive games. Overall, the 29-year-old left winger is up to 26 assists, 41 points and 107 shots on goal through 32 games this season. With his recent run of performances, Connor is not only leading the Jets in points, but he is currently tied for ninth in tallies across the NHL. He's one three-point effort away from tying Dallas' Mikko Rantanen, who currently occupies fourth place. Connor's consistency ranks among the league's best skaters and has him on track to contend with the 90-point mark for the third time in his career.