Connor recorded a goal and took two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Connor has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, and while the Jets have been struggling of late, the star winger remains productive. During the Jets' ongoing 10-game losing streak, Connor has recorded nine points (five goals and four assists). On the season, the star winger has a team-high 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 41 regular-season games.