Connor had a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Connor has scored in four games in a row and has added assists in the last two. This was his ninth multi-point game of the campaign, and the 28-year-old winger remains a key player on offense for the Jets. He's up to 34 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 27 games this season.