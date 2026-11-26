Connor scored a goal, recorded two assists, went plus-2 and placed two shots on net in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Boston.

Connor recorded his ninth multi-point game of November in Wednesday's clash, as he struck the back of the net just a minute into the contest before providing two assists later on. Over his last 11 appearances, the 29-year-old winger has compiled nine goals and 20 points. His current goal total of 20 ranks third in the NHL, as he trails only Leon Draisaitl (23) and Cutter Gauthier (22). Connor has a strong chance to push for 90-plus points for the third consecutive campaign given his big-game potential over the past month.