Jets' Kyle Connor: Posts two goals
Connor scored a pair of goals with three shots on net, a plus-1 rating and one hit in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues on Friday.
There's still a couple games to go, but Connor is experiencing his best month yet in December. He has seven goals and 14 points with a plus-3 rating in 11 contests, and if he adds two more points in the final two games of December, Connor will have a new career high for points in a month. Overall, he has 17 goals and 35 points with a minus-2 rating, 24 PIM and 130 shots on goal in 38 games this season.
