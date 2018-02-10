Connor had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Blues on Friday.

It was a disappointing loss for the Jets, but the 21-year-old continued his strong rookie season, posting two more points. He now has 18 goals and 35 points in 49 games. And after going six games with just one assist, Connor has three goals and six points in the past five contests.

