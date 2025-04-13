Connor tallied a goal, dished an assist and put four shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Chicago.

Connor produced in big moments throughout the entire game for Winnipeg. He first scored a goal in the second period before registering an assist on Josh Morrissey's game-tying goal in the third period. Connor then came through in the shootout by putting a wrist shot past Chicago's Spencer Knight to tie it at one apiece. With his duo of points Saturday, the 28-year-old Connor now has 41 goals, 55 assists and 261 shots on net in 80 appearances this season. Winnipeg's top winger has been nothing short of elite this season as he ranks 7th across the league with 96 points. With two games left in the regular season, the 100-point mark isn't out of the question for Connor just yet. Regardless, the 2024-25 campaign has been a career year for Connor and he should provide fantasy managers with solid performances for the rest of the season.