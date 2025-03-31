Connor recorded a goal, an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Connor tied the game at 1-1 at 9:26 of the second period with a wrist shot that split the two Canucks defensemen, and he would later set up Cole Perfetti's goal in the third period to close out the scoring. Connor has been one of the best players for Winnipeg this season, and he'd make a strong case to be the team's best player if it weren't for Connor Hellebuyck. The 28-year-old forward is having an excellent season and reached the 90-point plateau just for the second time in his nine-year career. He's only three points away from matching the best point total of his career, established in 2021-22, something he could very well accomplish since the Jets still have eight games left in the regular season.