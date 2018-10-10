Jets' Kyle Connor: Pots game-winning goal
Connor scored one power-play goal and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Connor is off to a fiery start with a goal in each of the first three games and one assist as well. This was Connor's first of the season on the power play, and he's averaging over three minutes per contest with the man advantage. The Jets travel to Nashville on Thursday.
More News
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Emerging as top star•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Bags goal and assist in win•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Will return Thursday•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Will miss second consecutive game Monday•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Shines during rookie season•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Directly factors into scoring play in Game 3•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...