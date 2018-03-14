Connor scored the lone Jets goal in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nashville.

Connor's power-play marker came just over a minute into the third period, but was too little, too late for Winnipeg to make a come back. With his goal, the winger ended an eight-game drought in which he has tallied a lone helper. Considering the Michigan native spent over five minutes on the ice with the man advantage Tuesday, it would have been surprising to see him not pick up at least a point.