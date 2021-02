Connor scored two power-play goals on six shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Connor gave the Jets a 2-0 lead just 13:46 into the game, but it didn't hold. He added the Jets' only tally in the shootout. Connor is up to six goals, 11 points, 25 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through nine appearances. Keep the 24-year-old locked in fantasy lineups -- a 30-goal campaign isn't completely impossible for the shoot-first winger, even in a 56-game season.