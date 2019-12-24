Jets' Kyle Connor: Pots power-play goal
Connor scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to Montreal.
Connor opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season and his fourth with the man advantage. He's enjoyed a solid month of December, finding the scoresheet in eight of 10 games and tallying five goals and seven assists in that time.
