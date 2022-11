Connor recorded a hat trick in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Connor provided the entirety of Winnipeg's offense in a winning effort. He'd tie the game 1-1 with a power-play tally in the second period before scoring twice in the third, including the game-winner with less than a minute remaining in the contest. Connor came into Thursday's game with just two goals on the season. He's now up to 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) through 15 games.