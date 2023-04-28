Connor scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Connor's goal came with 5:38 left in the third period, breaking up Laurent Brossoit's shutout bid. With three goals and an assist over five playoff games, Connor did his part, but the same can't be said for many of his teammates. He added 26 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. The 26-year-old winger had 32 tallies and 49 assists over 82 regular-season contests and remains one of the most efficient scorers on the Jets' roster.