Jets' Kyle Connor: Promoted from minors
Connor was called up from AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Connor has racked up three goals and two assist in just four games with the Moose this season and should get a shot on the power play with the Jets. Selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, the winger will likely earn a permanent spot on the 23-man roster sooner rather than later. The 20-year-old's promotion comes after Mathieu Perreault (lower body) was placed on injured reserve.
