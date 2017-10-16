Connor was called up from AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Connor has racked up three goals and two assist in just four games with the Moose this season and should get a shot on the power play with the Jets. Selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, the winger will likely earn a permanent spot on the 23-man roster sooner rather than later. The 20-year-old's promotion comes after Mathieu Perreault (lower body) was placed on injured reserve.