Connor notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Connor has picked up a helper in each of the last two contests to bounce back from a three-game slump. The winger set up Pierre-Luc Dubois' game-tying tally in the second period. Through seven outings, Connor has a goal and three helpers, making this a slow start to the year for the talented 25-year-old. He's added 23 shots, eight hits and a minus-1 rating. His helper Thursday was his first power-play point of the year after he registered 28 out of 93 points with the man advantage in 2021-22.